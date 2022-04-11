PDP must remain united to win 2023 presidency – Ayu

The 2023 general election offers Nigeria and Nigerians the opportunity to reclaim their identity as a united people, the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, declared on Sunday in Abuja.

Ayu, who was speaking at the wedding reception of Mixine Okowa, daughter of the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa), and Daniel Igo at the National Ecumenical Centre, urged the party members to pursue 2023 general elections from a united front to guarantee success

Ayu also noted that the sacred challenge before the present generation of Nigerians was to bequeath to the youth a healthy and cohesive country that they would be proud of. “Our generation, therefore, has the solemn responsibility to hand over to our children a united, healthy and prosperous nation.”

Speaking further, the PDP chair said: “We thought we were on an irreversible course to the top, but disaster struck along the line, and today we are back to the drawing board.

“That is the historic challenge of 2023. We have never had it so bad, so bad on so many fronts, but we must remain united to rescue our country. There is hope on the horizon. There is light at end of the tunnel. With PDP coming, Nigeria will rise again.”

Ayu hailed the marriage between Maxine, from Delta State and Daniel, from Benue State, as proof that Nigerians still love across ethnic and cultural divides; and urged the citizens to vote for the pluralism that the PDP represents, come 2023.

Earlier, the officiating minister who joined the couple, Moses Tabwaye, counselled them to make Christ the head of their home, saying He is the foundation for lasting marital success.

Preaching on pastoring, protecting, parenting, providing and piloting, Tabwaye said these 5Ps offer a timeless recipe for a happy home, and no groom has failed who followed the formula faithfully.

Dignitaries who graced the event included the governors of Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Bayelsa and Sokoto States. Others were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Nduka Obaigbena, publisher of THISDAY; minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige; ex-Senate presidents Bukola Saraki and David Mark; chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu; House of Reps minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu; and frontline banker, Jim Ovia.