PDP, LP, ADC request for INEC chairman to step down is illegal — Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), has urged Nigerians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard the call by the coalition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the cancellation of the collation of the presidential election results.

His plea, which is the collective decision of the APC-PCC, was made at their counter-world press conference, which took place in Abuja on Tuesday.

In attendance were Dele Alake, the Special Adviser, Media, Communications, and Public Affairs, APC-PCC, Femi Fani Kayode, and others from the presidential campaign council.

Read also: Election has been irretrievably compromised — coalition of LP, PDP, ADC

In a rather heated press conference, Keyamo insisted that the coalition of the PDP, LP, and ADC had no basis to call for the cancellation of the election results.

Keyamo insisted that the parties congratulate their principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC. He said that Tinubu has won fair and square by winning the simple majority of votes cast and fulfilling the 25 percent mandate in 24 states.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment urged Nigerians to disregard the call for the resignation of the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, and continue with the process of collation of results.

He also stated that the coalition’s strategy risks causing instability in the country and overheating the political system.

In a very passionate expression of feeling, Keyamo said, “They should not circumvent the electoral process and seek redress in court after the results have been announced instead of insisting that the chairman steps down.”