PDP lied on claim 37,874 defected in A/Ibom – Opposition parties

…Say ‘we did not collapse our structures’

The opposition political parties in Akwa Ibom have disputed the claim by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that they have collapsed their structures for the ruling party in the state following the defection of their members to the party.

They said that the huge figures of 37,874 defectors given by the PDP were not only outlandish and misleading but also intended to score cheap political points.

Read also: Defectors to APC in Abia no longer useful, PDP tells APC

PDP had, at an event recently at the Ibom Hall Grounds Uyo, the state capital, claimed that opposition political parties in the state have all joined its party.

In a reaction, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Young People’s Party (YPP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), among others, said the figure presented by the PDP was outrageous.

State Chairman of YPP, Wisdom Udoka said the party was still intact in Akwa Ibom against the claim by the PDP that members of the party had all defected to the PDP.

“Such a thing did not happen because about three canopies were in the Ibom Hall Grounds; so, YPP in Akwa Ibom is intact. I am the state chairman, my secretary is there even the spokesperson of the party. My executive is intact.

“I have my chapter chairmen and every ward chairman. The few members that defected before are begging to come back now so what the PDP is claiming is outright falsehood.

“People went to collect money. Things are too tough. Most of defectors who claim to be members of YPP are not our members; so, I debunk the falsehood that YPP has collapsed into the PDP,” Udoka said.

Similarly, the APC said its members were still intact and denied that hundreds of its members have moved to the PDP.

State Publicity Secretary of the APC, OtoAbasi Udo said: “The PDP is shopping for members by all means, hence, is inflating figures of those who have defected to its party.

Read also: PDP moves to strengthen grassroots structures in Akwa Ibom

“There is no way members of the APC can leave the party in droves because our party is at the centre and the leaders of the party in the state are strengthening the party.

“We are preparing to take over the state by 2027 and the signs are there. It is the fear of the APC that is making PDP to make outrageous claims. So, it is not true that hundreds of our members have defected to the PDP.

“What you saw at the Ibom Hall Grounds was just a jamboree. Akwa Ibom people should not be deceived,” he said.