PDP moves to strengthen grassroots structures in Akwa Ibom

…holds congress in 368 wards

In a move to strengthen its political structures at the grassroots, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has held its congress across all 368 political wards in AKwa Ibom State.

The party, which is expected to elect new officers within the next few months, is counting the gains recorded by Governor Umo Eno as the party leader under the ARISE Agenda.

The Congress provided an opportunity for the party to deliberate on issues at the grassroots, seeking more ways to further deepen the gains of PDP in all electoral wards in the State, with Leaders and Government appointees taking time to brief the people on the policies, intervention, programmes of the State Government.

At the Ward Meeting held at Ibiakpan – Obotim Ward 2, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, Governor Umo Eno, who attended the meeting, explained that the purpose of the ward meetings was to afford the party leadership the opportunity to receive the mass of people who defected from other parties.

The governor further explained that the move was to reinforce the party’s support base, asserting that Akwa Ibom is proudly PDP as the people had been better taken of with successive Governments in the State led by the party.

“It’s been a good outing. We intend to continue to build up the party, to continue to work for our state and to continue to support our President at the centre.

“We have finished elections and people want to come back. I believe they have seen that the government is responsible, has capacity and the are convince and are coming back of their own volition, without being pushed.

“As a good father and a responsible party, we have to open our door and everyone together, because Akwa Ibom is a PDP state and from time it has always been. So we need to build up our membership, continue to show capacity and strength in developing our State”, he said.

He stated that the ARISE Agenda is on course and soon enough, full implementation of his blueprint woukd be seen, which he pointed are directed at uplifting the people and meeting the needs and aspirations of the people.

Udeme Otong, Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, while enumerating gains of the current administration thanked his people for staying true to the party and urged them to do more at repositioning the area to draw massive benefits from the ARISE Agenda.

At the Northern Ukanafun Ward 4 venue of the Ward Meeting, the State Chairman of PDP, Aniekan Akpan thanked his people and the entire Ukanafun for the support to the party, charging them to consolidate on the party’s dominance to gain more democratic dividend.

The Akwa Ibom State PDP chairman, who described Governor Umo Eno as a dependable, was full of praises to the governor for already demonstrating results-oriented commitment in actualising the well-laid out ARISE agenda for the benefit of the people.

He lauded the governor for his various initiatives, including but not limited to the appointment of over 368 Personal Assistants from the respective Wards of the State, the one-project-per-local government, rural roads, prompt payment of pension and gratuity to retirees and intervention in food price hike through the Bulk Purchase initiative, amongst others.

In a well attended Ward meeting at Awa Ward 1, Onna Local Government Area, Immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, charged faithful of the party to remain steadfast to the ideals of the PDP as PDP remains the most credible platform for the emergence of leaders and pursuit of broad-based nationwide development.

At the crowded venue of the meeting for the PDP Ward 7 in Uyo, Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Enobong Uwah while addressing party faithful, appreciated them for their steadfastness in choosing the PDP while also thanking them for their massive support for Umo Eno’s administration.

Uwah said, “For us in Ward 7 and the entire Uyo Local Government, our direction has always been PDP. Today I stand here to assure you that Pastor Umo Eno has already gained the applause of Akwa Ibom people across party lines for the bountiful dividends of Democracy his administration has already brought to the people of Uyo, let us therefore increase the bandwidth of our support for this administration”

In Uruan, Senator representing Uyo Senatorial District and former Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, attended the ward meeting at his home ward, Southern Uruan ward 2, where he rallied support for the ARISE agenda of the present administration of Governor Umo Eno also urged the people of Uruan to get ready to take advantage of the many benefits that the PDP administration in the state has begun to birth in the State.

Addressing the party in Southern Iman Ward 1 and 2, member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium in the National Assembly, Paul Ekpo, re-echoed the position of the party members, which made a case for continued engagement at the ward level, adding that the support which saw to the party’s victory at the polls should continue for the Governor to succeed.

At the Ibiono Ibom Western Ward 5, the Member Representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom at the House of Representatives, Ime Okon, charged attendees at the meeting to keep faith with the PDP as current realities had shown that it is the only party that is permanently committed to catering to the welfare of citizens.

Similarly, in Ibiono Ibom Western Ward 5, the Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong , who joined party faithful in the ward also commended them for their steadfastness and unwavering stance to stay in party, tasking the party faithful to support the vision of Governor Umo Eno which he said is meant to benefit the people.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Charles Udoh, joined the party faithful in Uyo Ward 8 to share thoughts on internal affairs and the resolution to support the ARISE Agenda of Governor Umo Eno.

In Ubium North Ward 3, the political Leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Effiong Bob who assured party faithful in the ward of greater days for the PDP in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria, sued for greater commitment for the growth of the party.