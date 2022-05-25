PDP heading for implosion as bigwigs resign

The fate of the major opposition party, the People’s Democratic party ((PDP) seems to be hanging on the balance following the resignation of key frontline party leaders.

Former Deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu,; Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and frontline presidential aspirant and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi left the party yesterday following their inability to secure the party’s tickets to context for various offices in the 2023 general elections

While Peter Obi left due to his inability to secure the PDP presidential ticket, Ekweremadu and Abaribe failed to get the nod to contest for Enugu and Abia PDP governorship seats, respectively.

Contrary to the PDP constitution, the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led executive committee of the party had spurned the zoning culture of the party and rather, threw the contest open to all persons regardless of region when it got to the turn of the South East to produce the presidential candidate.

As part of his moves to dump the party, the former Deputy President and governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ekweremadu announced his withdrawal from participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director General of his campaign, Charles Ogbo Asogwa, who urged supporters of the former Deputy Senate President to remain peaceful.

It was gathered that Ekweremadu chose to withdraw before the upcoming party primaries because in line with the amended electoral law, if one participates in a primary election win or lose, he cannot participate in another primary election in another party.

Same reason might have informed the decision by Peter Obi to withdraw from PDP presidential race and dump the party before the primaries slated for this weekend over the amended electoral law.

Giving reasons for his resignation from the party,

Obi explained that “recent developments” in PDP were responsible for his resignation from the opposition party and withdrawal from its forthcoming presidential primary.

In a letter addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, Obi explained that the recent developments won’t make it possible for him to make “constructive contributions”.

The letter was titled, ‘Resignation From Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal from the Presidential Contest’.

Obi said, “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2 Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck.”

Abaribe announced his resignation in a statement personally signed and issued on Tuesday.

In another development, a former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, Alex Otti, is also withdrawing from the upcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election to enable him contest in another party in line with the amended

Otti announced his withdrawal after he had earlier declared his intention to contest the governorship election on the platform of APC.

When contacted, a PDP chieftain in Anambra State, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the party structure is intact, adding that the decampees are doing so purely for selfish, and not geopolitical, reasons.

He cited the case of Ekweremadu who, he said, is spurning the zoning principle of the party to pursue a personal agenda.

He also cited Senator Abaribe, saying he wanted to contest against the zoning principle of the party.

Sources said the four persons are already in discussions with leaders of other political parties for possible defection.