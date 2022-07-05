PDP embarks on voters mobilization, to hold rally

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday called on Nigerians not to be deterred by the current challenges in ongoing voters registration process. The party urged people to go out to register ahead of the 2023 elections.

Umar Damagu, the party’s Acting National Chairman, while flagging off the voters sensitization program at the party’s headquarters on Monday, linked the current bad governance to “the inept leadership provided by the All Progressive Congress (APC) , and called on Nigerians to “ vote out APC in 2023”.

“How do we change that, go get your PVC. Go out there and sensitize people, let them come out enmasse. All these ASUU strikes that we see, unemployment, banditry and what have you are all due to bad governance. How do you change bad governance, it us to use your votes and act now”.

He disclosed that the party has scheduled a rally for Tuesday, July 5 for a mass rally in Abuja to flag of a nationwide voters registration sensitization program.

He also appealed to Nigerians not to sell their votes in 2023 add in that “they will come and buy you off and continue to labour you, leave you at home, close down your schools and allow you to enter banditry. Its up to you now to go out there and get your PVC”.

The PDP Youth Leader, Mohammed Suleiman, urged Nigerians not to abandon their Constitutional Right to determine who governs the Country in 2923, by not registering to vote.

“ You have the Power to change a bad and non-Performing Government through the use of your Voters cards at the Polling Units during Elections.

“The Power through which this can be done is the acquisition of the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).”

He called on Nigerians from the age of eighteen and above to turn out in the various voters registration Centres in their local Glgovernment areas and get registered.

“To make it faster, Nigerians can also get registered online. The period for registration has been extended and all Nigerians should take advantage of this window to get their PVCs,” he said.

Stella Effal-Attoc, the PDP national woman leader, in her remarks, assured Nigerians that “their votes will count”

“Don’t listen to anyone who tells you that your votes will not count. Today, we have the Electronic Transmission of elections results signed into law. All your votes will surely count. Your PVC is your power to determine your future and the destinies of your family members. Take it seriously and use it wisely. No one will use his own hands to destroy himself.”

“No one needs a soothsayer to tell us that bad leadership is responsible for the life threatening challenges we have in Nigeria today. Find time and get registered.

“Nigerians should turn out massively on the days of elections and vote out bad leadership. If you don’t turn out, then, you have thrown away your constitutional power to decide your future destinies.

“Nigerians who have registered should go out and collect their Voter’s Cards en mass. Those who have relocated to new towns or residence different from where they had earlier registered should go online and transfer their PVCs to their new locations and polling Units where they intend to vote,” she said.

The party’s Women Leader also noted that It is not just enough to register, added that they should “ensure that you physically collect your PVCs. On collection of your PVCs, it is not enough to dump them in your Drawers and Wardrobes, ensure that you make effective use of the PVCs by coming out en mass to Vote, in the forthcoming General Elections in 2023. Women, Youths and all eligible Nigerian voters, should rise to this clarion call to safeguard our dear country, Nigeria.”