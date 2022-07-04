2023: Omo-Agege, Delta APC guber flagbearer unveils Osenebi as running mate

Ovie Omo-Agege, the gubernatorial flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) in Delta State on Wednesday unveiled Friday Osenebi, former deputy governor of the state as his running mate in the 2023 general elections.

Omo-Agege who is the current deputy senate president (DSP), who revealed this in a press release made available to newsmen in Asaba, said that Osanebi’s nomination was in the greater interest of the people of the state.

He said the decision was reached after broad consultations with the leadership of the party, stakeholders within and outside the party and diverse interests across our state in a painstaking vetting process in which many notable and highly qualified Deltans were also considered.

According to him, it was consistent with section 187(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and in furtherance of the firm resolve of the party in the state to provide responsible and balanced leadership to realise it’s strategic vision to take the state from extreme bad governance and Build A New Delta (‘BAND’) on the four pillars of Employment and Empowerment, Development, Good Governance and Enduring Peace and Security (‘EDGE’).

This momentous decision is for the greater good of all our people and consistent with our unshakeable faith in the immense leadership strengths, innovative energies and resourceful spirit of the youths of this great country, he said.

“Born on October 7, 1980 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ossai Osanebi of Umuedem Quarters, Beneku Town in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

“He is a vibrant, focused, humble, diligent and upward mobile young leader with vast legislative business, general public governance and corporate management experience.

“Osanebi had his elementary education at Eke Model Primary School, Kwale before proceeding to Orogun Grammar School, Orogun. Thereafter, he attended Enugu State University of Science and Technology where he studied Material and Metallurgical Engineering.

“In January 2011, Rt. Honourable Osanebi attended a Public Governance course at the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS), London.

“He was at the University of Oxford, England for an Administration and Policy-making program in July 2012. He participated in the June 2016 edition of the USA Legislature Revenue Management and Budget Process organized by the International Law Institute, Washington DC.

“In April 2018, he undertook a Leadership Development program of study organized by the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“He is a leader of impeccable character. He is a highly competent political bridge-builder and unifier of people. A very successful former National President of Ndokwa Youth Council (NYC), he holds the record of the youngest member of the Delta House of Assembly – representing Ndokwa East Constituency.

His sterling qualities earned him several important leadership roles in the Delta State House of Assembly, including the Chairmanship of the House Committee on Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC); Deputy Chief Whip; Chairman, House Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs; Chairman, House Committee on Culture and Tourism; and eventually, the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly,

“He constantly demonstrates mature, humane, resourceful and impactful leadership in public governance, legislative business, youth affairs, community relations, and corporate engagements, more particularly in the oil and gas industry where he has carved a niche for himself.

“He has a unique capacity to make sound and courageous decisions for the good of society. Trustworthy and God-fearing, Rt. Honorable Osanebi is a Christian and happily married to Mrs. Ogechi Osanebi, and they are blessed with children.

He is a philanthropist whose humane, meek and compassionate heart identifies and beats with our everyday and challenged people. For this, he is popularly referred to by many as “The Empowerment Master”. He therefore undoubtedly fits perfectly into our ‘EDGE to BAND’ transformational agenda to reorganize our dear state.”

The guber candidate described the life and beliefs of Osanebi as “one that clearly complement my vision of Delta State as a land of respect for and investment in all our people and their interests”, saying “he brings huge leadership capital to the table in the collective quest to rescue Delta from what indescribable governance rot and restore hope to our people”.

‘Our Constitution only allows one choice and we know that Rt. Honourable Osanebi is a great choice. Nonetheless, I am confident that with God on our side and by the electoral will of our people, each eminent Deltan who was considered in the vetting process will be given a chance to add value to public governance in strategic roles after the 2023 general elections”, Omo-Agege expressed.

He expressed confidence that working with Osanebi as the deputy governorship candidate offers Deltans, especially the youths, a unique opportunity to repair the broken leadership foundations and Build A New Delta.

This unique moment in our political evolution is clearly orchestrated by God Almighty for His greater glory and greater good of all our people, he said, as he urged the people to embrace it as the real chance for true greatness for a new Delta.