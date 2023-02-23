PDP announces end of campaign activities

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has announced the end of its campaign activities, effective, 12 midnight of Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“After a long season of campaigning and engagements with critical stakeholders in the polity, the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council wishes to make a public announcement of a cessation of its presidential campaign activities, effective 12 midnight of Thursday,” it said.

According to the council, “This announcement is in compliance with the regulatory provisions guiding elections and campaign activities in the country.

“By this announcement, the PDP PCC calls on all supporters of the party to mobilise their base and proceed to the polling units on Saturday in orderly manner and avoid any action that might contravene laid down rules and regulations.”

It further stated that on the strength of the announcement, all members of the PDP have been advised to stop open campaign activities for the presidential election by the midnight of Thursday, 23 February.