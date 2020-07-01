PDP announce Former Speaker Dogara as Chairman Gubernatorial Screening committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara as Chairman, screening gubernatorial committee.

The committee is mandated to screen all Aspirants for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Ondo State.

Austin Akobundu, National Organizing Secretary of PDP said in a statement issued in Abuja, Wednesday, that the committee composition also has Senator Zainab Kure (Member), Fred Agbedi (Member), Ndubuisi Agwuama as Members while Rev. Bunmi Jenyo is Secretary.

The exercise is scheduled for Thursday July 02, 2020 at the NWC HALL, Wadata Plaza by 10:00AM.