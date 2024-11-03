Oyo senator calls for inclusive reforms, reaffirms NASS commitment to electoral progress

Sharafadeen Alli, a senator representing Oyo South in the National Assembly, has called for inclusive electoral reforms to enhance Nigeria’s democratic process.

Alli, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, while reaffirming the National Assembly’s commitment to refining Nigeria’s electoral framework, underscoring the importance of inclusivity to advance Nigeria’s political landscape, stressed the need to foster greater participation of all groups in the country’s governance.

In a statement signed by Akeem Abas, his Special Adviser on Media, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the senator encouraged Nigerians, particularly women and young people, to actively participate in the democratic process, stressing that the groups were vital drivers of Nigeria’s progress.

The senator stated this in his opening address at the North-West Zonal Legislative Interactive Session on the electoral act held in Katsina.

Alli reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to refining Nigeria’s electoral framework, underscoring the importance of inclusivity to advance Nigeria’s political landscape.

The lawmaker stressed the need to foster greater participation of all groups in the country’s governance.

Read also: Senator Alli reaffirms NASS commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s electoral framework

Alli commended Dikko Umar Radda, governor of Katsina State, for hosting the event and acknowledged the robust participation of government officials, legislators, and community leaders.

He said that the committee’s consultations have spanned across Nigeria, from Lagos to Ibadan and Port Harcourt, engaging diverse demographics, including youth, women, and civil society organisations.

“This process has taken us beyond Lagos and Abuja. At the National Assembly, our efforts have been to listen and act on the views of citizens across the nation,” he said.

Alli also emphasised the favourable political environment fostered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which has initiated radical but far-reaching changes aimed at fast-tracking national development.

The lawmaker said that the legislative session also enjoyed support from international partners such as the Government of Canada, UN Women, and Kimpact Initiative for Development.

Share