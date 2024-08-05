Senator Alli reaffirms NASS commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s electoral framework

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has reaffirmed the National Assembly’s collaborative efforts towards enhancing Nigeria’s electoral framework and strengthening democratic principles and institutions.

Alli, who is the chairman, National Assembly Joint-Committee on Electoral Matters, made the disclosure in his opening remarks at the National Assembly Joint Committee meeting with the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The meeting followed the successful South-South Zonal Legislative Interactive Session (ZLIS) in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

While emphasising that collaborative efforts required to enhance Nigeria’s electoral framework and strengthen democratic principles, he reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting people-friendly and development-focused government policies.

The meeting, followed the successful South-South Zonal Legislative Interactive Session (ZLIS) in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, he said that there was a need to build on the foundations laid by the Renewed Hope Agenda, ensuring that the legislative body supports initiatives that promote national development.

Alli commended the collaborative efforts of Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, lauding their dedication to effective work plan implementation.

Read also: Constituents to recall Ondo NASS member over poor performance

The lawmaker said that the committee’s interactive sessions held across the geo-political zones were aimed at gathering valuable inputs from Nigerians.

Alli said that the inputs gathered would form the recommendations of the technical working committee in the ongoing reform of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He assured attendees that the National Assembly, in partnership with non-governmental organisations and civil societies, has adopted an inclusive and consultative approach to ensure broad-based support and engagement.

According to him, this method is designed to create a more robust, fair, and inclusive electoral system.

The lawmaker said that INEC had been requested to present critical issues affecting the nation’s electoral process.

“These included preparations for the upcoming off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo, funding and budget allocations, and the implications of the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy.”

He emphasised the importance of proactive engagement with INEC to address these challenges effectively.