Constituents to recall Ondo NASS member over poor performance

Following an alleged poor representation and performance, Ondo youths under the umbrella of Akure Youths Forum, have passed a vote of no confidence on Derin Abiodun Adesida, member, Federal House Representatives, representing Akure South/North Federal Constituency.

The forum, in a press release signed by the leader of the Forum, James Adebowale, for which a copy was made available to the Press men on Tuesday in Akure, said the proposed recall became necessary following to the non-performance of Adesida.

According to them, Adesida has failed to bring the dividends of democracy to the people of the area, alleging that the lawmaker has failed to execute or embark on meaningful projects and empower the youths and women in the area.

The youths noted that some of the projects embarked upon by former lawmakers from the area did not receive the lawmaker’s attention, saying the construction of a new town hall initiated by former lawmaker, Afe Olowookere, has been abandoned.

According to Adebowale, Akure youths and residents were empowered during the time the late Omolafe Adedayo represented the area, urging him to come out with his score card in the last one year.

“It is time for Hon. Adesida to get set for his recall. We voted for him to give us good representation and not to abandon us and enrich himself, his family and some few people.

“We voted for him to bring dividends of democracy down to the people at the grass root, but he has been quiet and there is nothing to point to as his achievement in the last one year.

“We have not seen or heard where our House of representative member empowers his people but he has been fixing street lights at the front of his loyal supporters, his family, political families and friends’ houses”, the youths leader noted.

Adebowale, while noting that the Constitution of the country empowers the people to recall any non-performing elected political office holder, said the people would soon regroup to sign his recall

He said “we are calling Hon. Adesida out to come out with his score card and what he has been able to do in the last one year at the National Assembly.”

He however, issued one month ultimatum to the lawmaker to come out and tell the world what he had done for his people instead of being insensitive to the plight of the people.

Reacting, an aide to the lawmaker, said that the group was unknown and would not want to join issues with a faceless group.

Speaking on the allegations, the aide said that what the lawmaker had done within the short period in the National Assembly was unprecedented.

“They are faceless group, we’ll not want to join issues with them. But what they cannot deny is that Hon Adesida has done excellently well during his short period in the Assembly.

“He won’t abandon his constituents, not for my reason, he has put smiles on the faces of the people in his constituency and would do more, they just have to be patient with him”, the aide said.