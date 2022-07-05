Osun guber poll: INEC holds mock accreditation exercise

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, inspected a mock accreditation exercise in Osun ahead of July 16 governorship election in the state, promising that the commission will surpass its record in the recently concluded Ekiti gubernatorial poll.

The mock accreditation being held in designated polling units is expected to touch six local government areas of the state, two registration areas and wards across the three senatorial districts, between Monday, July 4 and Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Speaking to journalists in Osogbo at CAC Araromi unit 40 ward 04, Yakubu said INEC has achieved 100 percent success for all persons who presented themselves for accreditation in the polling unit.

“We are here on readiness assessment of the commission to conduct the governorship election on July 16, 2022, and also to visit some designated centres while we are doing a mock accreditation exercise.

“In this particular centre, we achieve 100 per cent success for all those who presented themselves for accreditation so far.”

Speaking with electoral officers present at Osogbo INEC, office, Yakubu urged them to cooperate with the commission in achieving a record that will beat that of Ekiti governorship election.

“Identify the registration area centres (RAC) so that on the election you can activate the centres as early as 6am.

“Remember, Ekiti was good, but we want Osun to beat our record in Ekiti and the 2023 general election. We rely on you for transportation arrangement, early movement of materials, liaison with the security, moving them in good time

“At the RAC centres ensure adequate electricity to that they can recharge some of the equipment like the Bimodal Voters Authentication System (BVAS) and power bank so that on election day we can have a seamless exercise,” said the INEC boss.