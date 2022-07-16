Osun guber: Accord Party’s candidate accuses APC, PDP of vote buying
Akin Ogunbiyi, governorship candidate of Accord Party, has disclosed that vote buying was widespread in today’s gubernatorial election in various parts of the state, especially in Ayedire, Ile-Ogbo and Osogbo environs.
Ogunbiyi made the allegations shortly after he cast his vote with his wife at Ile-Ogbo Ward 1, Unit 1, and Methodist Primary School.
According to Premium Times, the Labour Party candidate, expressed dissatisfaction with the voting pattern, especially at Ward 1, Unit 1 in Aiyedire.
He revealed that some political parties were inducing voters with the sum of N3, 000 and N4, 000 under the watch of security personnel.
According to him, “When I got to Ward 1 Unit 5, I observed that there was vote buying with some people being offered N3,000 and N4,000 by different political parties.
“I am not buying votes. I am a candidate of Accord and even if l have the money to buy votes, I will not do such, because it is the selfless service we promised the people.
“I witnessed it, there was vote buying in Osogbo, there was vote buying in Ile-Ogbo. Let the whole world know what is happening”.