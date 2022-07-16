Accord Party’s Ogunbiyi casts vote, says process is peaceful

Akin Ogunbiyi, the governorship candidate of Accord Party, on Saturday cast his vote at Ward5, unit 3, Methodist Pry. Sch, Ile-Ogbo, saying the electoral process was relatively peaceful.
Ogunbiyi, who voted alongside his wife, Adedotun said the turnout has been massive and impressive.
Read also: Photos: Governor Oyetola, wife arrive polling unit 01 ward 2 Iragbiji
According to Ogunbiyi, “The report I heard across the state shows that the election has been peaceful and progress is being made.
” I however want the process stepped up to accommodate all eligible voters within the time.”