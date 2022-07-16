Osun Decides: EFCC arrests APC agent, 2 other for vote buyers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday arrested three suspected vote buyers, including one Ismail Abidogun, an APC Agent Polling Unit 02, Ward 02, Ababu, Isale-Osun in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital.

Abidogun believed to working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other vote buyers, Jimoh Ibrahim and Bashir Adeyemo were arrested by the Operatives of EFCC while negotiating to buy votes from some electorate waiting to cast their ballots.

Although unconfirmed reports indicated that both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) involved in vote buying, the arrest of an APC Agent and his cohorts at the Polling Unit in Isale-Osun, confirmed the the criminal act of vote buying in the governorship election held in Osun on Saturday.

Meanwhile, EFCC officers were on Saturday stormed Iragbiji, the hometown of the APC governorship candidate and incumbent governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola in search of vote buyers at the governor’s Polling unit 01, Ward 01, St. Peter’s Anglican Primary School in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

Also, the anti-graft agency visited the Polling unit of Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at Polling unit 09, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagbe in Ede North Local Government Area of the State to observe the voting process and sniff out tendencies of or anyone who may want to engage in vote buying at the Polling units.