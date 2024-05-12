Karma on rampage in Rivers, says Sogbeye Eli of Amaechi APC faction

The publicity lead of Tonye Cole campaign organisation of the Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC), Sogbeye Eli, has pointed to what he called rampaging Karma in the troubled state.

Eli in an opinion article issued on Whatsapp Saturday morning, May 11, 2024, said what is happening in the state was karma visiting those who used five lawmakers to unseat the onetime speaker of the state’s House of Assembly.

Justifying the takeover of the House by the pro-Sim Fubara lawmakers, he said: “In this same Rivers State, there was a time some wolves sought power and tore mercilessly at the soul and peace of the state. Even though the Heavens did not fall, life in our state has never been the same again.

“Martins Chike Amaewhule and four others sat and without forming the quorum of a House of Assembly of a state as provided for under Section 96 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended), proclaimed the impeachment of The Rt. Hon. Otelemaba Amachree as Speaker. How many still remember the Chidi Lloyd v. M. O. Chinda Akpako scenario on the floor of the hallowed Blue Chamber on that day?”

Today, he said, “I see youths forming protests and writing gibberish on social media to find legal grounds upon which the move of Karma (the law of retribution) in Rivers State can be stopped and I laugh at the vanity of power. God Himself is laughing at the hypocrisy of these men in derision!”

Suddenly, Eli added that holders of various academic degrees can no longer understand the ordinary dictionary meaning of the words of the 1999 Constitution at Section 109(1)(g).

“Suddenly, both lawyers and non-lawyers are lawyering on the purported tenure extension of Council Chairmen by a group of folks sitting on their scrotum, notwithstanding the sacrosanct judgment of the Supreme Court in Attorney-General of Abia State & 35 Ors v. Attorney-General of the Federation (2001) WRN 1 on the impossibility of tenure extension. Men sitting with incurable constitutional disabilities. What a pitiable pisma pisma (apologies Hon Patrick Obahiagbon alias Igodomigodo).

“So, using the cascading metaphor of the political tragedy that has befallen our dear Rivers State since some political Hyenas swarmed on the mandate of Chief Godspower Umejuru Ake as State PDP Chairman post his election at the 2011 State Congress using a strange judicial procedure and decision to unseat the 2nd Republic Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, valid questions are being asked across the State.”

The APC stalwart asked why three Legislators sitting legally as the only constitutionally recognisable Honourable Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly not do so when INEC’s refusal or incapacity to conduct elections to fill the 27 vacant seats in that House following the automatic operation of the Constitution in the wake of an unprovoked defection by the loyalty-inspired ‘former’ lawmakers to the APC five months ago is not the making of Victor Oko-Jumbo (Bonny), Goodboy Sokari (Ahoada West) and Orubienimigha (Opobo/Nkoro)?

He went on, “If five Legislators sitting without meeting the constitutional quorum in 2013 can be greater than 27 to impeach a Speaker then why do the heathens rage over the law taking its course in 2024? Why do they imagine vain things? Why should three lawmakers who are truly on the side of the Constitution and the law not do the job for which they were co-elected with 29 others but death to one, resignation to another and political Akunakuna by the rest 27 is depriving Rivers State of?

“Those citing Section 90 and 91 of the same 1999 Constitution or the Court of Appeal decision in INEC v. DPP on the determination of Tenure of members of a House of Assembly, etc vide Section 272(3) in repudiation of the election of a new Speaker in Victor Oko-Jumbo should be aware of the legal maxim: Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. Nigeria is a nation of laws and no one should think he can make Rivers State a perpetual laughing stock in the comity of States through acts of primitive lawlessness.”