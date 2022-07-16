Osun Decides: Despite boycott, Aregbesola delivers polling unit for APC

Despite the absence of Rauf Aregbesola, minister for Interior at the Saturday Osun governorship poll, the former governor still delivered his Polling Unit 01, Ward 08, Ifofin in Ilesa East for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola won Ifofin Ward 8 Unit 1 for the ruling party with the APC polling 165 votes to defeat the closest People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which scored 134 votes in the poll.

Read also: Osun Election: Results trickling in

Recall that BusinessDay had earlier reported that Aregbesola did not support the APC candidate and therefore, boycotted the governorship election which might not be unconnected with unresolved political differences between Aregbesola and the incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who served as Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff during his eight years tenure as governor in Osun.