Osinbajo hails Tinubu for clinching APC Presidential ticket

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated the All Progressive Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu for clinching the party’s presidential ticket on Wednesday

The vice president in a message he personally signed on Thursday, noted that “his sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out.”

“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

Osinbajo who participated in the election had participated actively at Thursday’s National Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, after the Wednesday’s Presidential election contest.

Osinbajo also contested the election and congratulated President Buhari, as well as all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

“For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out.

“His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria”

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party toward building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people,” he said.