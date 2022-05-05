Osinbajo, Bakare, Nnamani, Amaechi pick APC presidential forms

Vice President Yomi Osinbajo; Ken Nnamani, former Senate President; Tunde Bakare, vice presidential candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change in 2011 and Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation on Thursday picked the expression of interest and nomination forms for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

While Nnamani and Tunde Bakare collected the forms personally

at the Abuja International Conference Centre, campaign organisations and support groups picked the forms on behalf of Osinbajo and Amaechi

Kabiru Gaya, senator representing Kano south and chairman of The Progressive Project (TPP), an umbrella body of support groups for the presidential campaign of Osinbajo said if elected as president, the incumbent vice president will develop the economy to better the lives of Nigerians and ensure peace and stability.

Gaya who is also a former governor of Kano state while backing power rotation said: “We have served for the president in this country for eight years under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari so therefore the presidency should go to the South.

“That is why we said the best person to handle this matter is somebody who has been in the system, if he is sworn-in today at the Eagles Square, by tomorrow morning he can pick up because he is already in the system. I was a governor. I know what it takes when you are sworn-in. It takes time for you to learn and move forward. But when you are in the system, you don’t have that problem”

Read also: Rumbles in Rivers APC’s stomach over riverine consensus guber flag-bearer

On the large number of aspirants in the race and the mode of primaries, he said: “Well democracy is a game of number, every aspirant that is contesting is qualified, nobody is not qualified to contest election but we are saying that we should look along the line and see who is the best material and I’m sure if we put them together, all of them together, they will pick Osinbajo as candidate.

“It is left for the party and if the aspirants say this is what they want I believe it will be a direct primary where delegates will come to Abuja and will elect a candidate maybe when you do indirect, it may be more bogus and take more time. I believe that whatever the party agrees with the aspirants is what we will do. The electoral act is very clear, it says either consensus, or even direct primary or indirect.

Also speaking, Bakare said he has a programme anchored on the four pillars of peace, prosperity, progress and possibilities upon which Nigeria will be rebuilt and the hope of many citizens will be rekindled.

“We are all going to join hands to make it happen. No other nation will fix our nation, it will take Nigerians from all works of life, within and without and those in the diaspora to join hands together to build our nation,” the General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church said.