Ortom insists that Obi’s presidency is more important than his senatorial ambition

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State insists that Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is more important than his senatorial ambition and that he is ready to sacrifice that ambition if it will ensure Obi’s victory in this Saturday’s election.

Ortom is contesting to represent the people of Benue North-West senatorial district at the National Assembly under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Last week, in a town hall meeting in Makurdi, the state capital, Ortom endorsed Obi as his preferred candidate, urging the people of Benue to vote en masse for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The governor, who was bestowed with a chieftaincy title on Monday, urged members of the Igbo community to support their own.

“For me, it’s not even that I’m contesting an election. Yes, the form was bought for me by the people of Benue State. I’ve gone round; they have accepted that they will vote for me,” he said.

“But if I’m to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter Obi to win, so shall it be,” he said as the crowd cheered him.

He continued, “I know that if there is any group of people connected in this world, it is the Igbo. This is the opportunity you have to say that an Igbo man from the South-East is president.”

The Benue State governor went on to say that he believes in the unity of Nigeria, which is another reason why he accommodates everybody.

“So, let us not miss this opportunity that God himself is providing. The youth have told me; my own people have told me—stakeholders here, traditional rulers, party people across party lines. Obi’s matter is not about APC or PDP or SDP or any other party. It’s about Nigeria.”

He urged the crowd to use their numerical strength to vote for Obi, telling them to appreciate God for “what is unfolding.”

He added that Obi was the most detribalized candidate among the leading contenders, another reason why Nigerians should vote for him.