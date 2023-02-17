2023 election: Samuel Ortom endorses Obi

Peter Obi’s ambition to win next week’s presidential election got a boost Thursday after Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State endorsed him as his preferred candidate.

Ortom’s endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate came at a town hall meeting held in Makurdi.

At the end of his speech, Ortom, who is one of the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that his preferred candidate is Peter Obi and urged the crowd to vote for him. A speech that only resulted in people shouting his name… OBI! OBI! OBI!