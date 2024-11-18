Ondo Labour party candidate attributes election loss to Obi, NLC

Ayodele Olorunfemi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the just concluded Ondo governorship election, has pointed fingers at Peter Obi and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for his defeat.

The election, held on November 16, 2024, saw Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge victorious with 366,781 votes, defeating Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 117,845 votes. Olorunfemi trailed behind with a mere 1,162 votes, finishing fifth from the bottom in the 17-candidate election.

The controversy surrounding Olorunfemi’s candidacy began when the federal high court in Abuja directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise Olusola Ebiseni as the LP candidate on September 27. However, the appellate court later struck out the judgment, paving the way for Olorunfemi’s reinstatement as the LP candidate.

Olorunfemi claimed that Obi and NLC sabotaged his campaign, stating, “My campaign for the election was neither here nor there. I have Peter Obi and the NLC to thank for that. They have scuttled my aspirations and chances to win this Ondo election,” while speaking to The PUNCH.

Obi had previously endorsed Ebiseni, describing him as “someone who believes in a Nigeria rooted in fairness, equity, and justice”. Olorunfemi, however, views Ebiseni as a “PDP reject” forced on the party by Obi and NLC.

Share