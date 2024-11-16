Ondo Election: INEC reinstates Olorunfemi as Labour Party candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinstated Ayodele Olorunfemi as the Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for the ongoing Ondo State governorship election.

An Abuja High Court had, on September 27, directed INEC to recognise Olusola Ebiseni as the LP candidate.

But the party appealed the ruling, leading to the restoration of the candidacy to Olorunfemi.

In a statement on Friday, INEC said it had restored Olorunfemi’s name as the LP candidate in line with the court judgment.

“The commission was yesterday 14th November 2024 served with the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment of the court of appeal which set aside the judgement of the federal high court (FHC), Abuja division,” the statement reads.

“In obedience to the court order, the commission has restored Olorunfemi Ayodele Festus, whose name was first published as the Labour Party candidate for the 2024 Ondo state governorship election, and uploaded the same to our website for public information.”

