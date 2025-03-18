Ondo State House of Assembly

The Ondo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, condemned the recent security lapses in the state and called for a rejig of its security architecture.

Speaking on the Matter of Public Importance at the plenary, the Majority Leader of the House, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, said it was unfortunate that the state had found itself in incidences of constant insecurity.

Ogunmolasuyi, representing APC-Owo 1, said it had reached to a stage that in his constituency, a family of three was kidnapped in their home.

“Ondo State has become a place where one cannot sleep with two eyes closed; security agencies have to wake up to their duty.

“They have to wake up and rescue us. They are trying but it is not enough. It is high time that Amotekun Corp be allowed to carry sophisticated weapons. These criminals are destroying our business and we cannot just fold our hands.

“We know that the governor is trying his best but it’s not enough. He has to call security heads and if they don’t cooperate with him, they should be changed. The criminals meant to turn our state to something else,” he said.

Ogunmolasuyi promised that the lawmakers would cooperate with the governor in making the state to be safe for everybody.

He called on the traditional rulers to rise up and defend their communities.

“We, the politicians, should also condemn criminal elements; it seems some of our people have collaborated with criminals.

“Whoever that fails to abide with rules of the land should be sanctioned; what is going on is not palatable,” Ogunmolasuyi said.

Also speaking, Olatunji Oshati (APC-Ose Constituency), regretted that the state had been embroiled in different security attacks in the recent time.

Oshati said the security operatives must operate in synergy to tackle the challenge.

He called on the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun, to advise each local government to establish vigilante group to address criminalities in their areas.

Also, Kolawole Ologede, (APC-Akure North), said herdsmen had become a challenge in the constituency.

Ologede said many farmers could no longer go to their farmlands because of the activities of herdsmen.

Similarly, Stephen Abitogun, (APC-Akure South 2), urged the state government to constitute the joint security task force that would be deployed to various forests to flush out criminal elements across the state.

Abitogun said that security gadgets should be provided for easy location and dislodgement of criminals’ hideout.

He also urged the traditional rulers to go the traditional ways, in addressing security loopholes in their domains.

According to him, all entry points to the state should be manned with effective security apparatus.

He also called for the establishment of state police, which would be more effective in dealing with criminalities.

Also, Mr Victor Japheth (APC-Akoko North East), urged the governor to contact Ekiti and Edo governors for appropriate collaboration on security matters.

Mr Olatunji Ifabiyi (APC-Odigbo 1), described attitude of leaders in various levels as lukewarm; saying that security agencies should focus on intelligence reports in taming insecurity.

Ifabiyi urged the government, corporate organisations and able individuals to invest in the procurement of modern security gadgets to security agencies.

The Speaker, Ondo House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, who read the resolution of the assembly, berated all forms of criminality in the state, as many lives and property had been lost in the recent security lapses.

Oladiji, who described kidnapping as a stigma on the state, encouraged the governor to double his efforts on security, and traditional rulers to work with security agencies.

He urged the state government to orientate people on security matters and called on local governments in the state to establish vigilante groups, in addressing criminalities, especially kidnapping.

“All those culpable in criminalities to be prosecuted and punished, to serve as deterrent to others.

“Also, security agents’ welfare should be prioritised.

“There should be recruitment of more personnel to Amotekun Corp,” the speaker said.

He summoned the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Gbenga Atiba, and the state Commandant of the Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, to appear on or before March 25, to brief the assembly on security issues in the state.

The speaker adjourned the plenary until March 19.

