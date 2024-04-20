Ondo APC primary: I’m confident of victory, says Aiyedatiwa

By Jacob Akintunde

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has expressed his confidence in winning the ongoing governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who exercised his franchise by participating in the gubernatorial primaries in Ugbo ward 4, Obenla, Ilaje Local Government on Saturday expressed confidence in the democratic process and reiterated his commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and fairness in the party’s selection of candidate.

He urged all stakeholders to embrace unity and cohesion, emphasizing the need for collective efforts towards advancing the development agenda of Ondo State.

The governor said; “this marks a special homecoming for me, as I express my heartfelt gratitude to my fellow constituents, esteemed party members, and the vibrant community of Ugbo Ward 4 in Ilaje Local Government. Today, in the very land of my birth, I stand to exercise my right to vote and to vie for the honor of representing our party as its gubernatorial flag bearer in the November gubernatorial election.

“The tremendous turnout we witness here today is no surprise to me, for this is where my journey began. It is here, amidst the familiar streets and faces, where I took my first steps and received my primary education. The joy of reconnecting with my roots is further heightened by the presence of two of my childhood classmates, a delightful reunion that fills me with immense happiness.

“Returning to this cherished community fills my heart with great excitement and gratitude. It is a privilege to stand once again among the people who have shaped my life’s journey. I extend my deepest appreciation to all who have gathered here to partake in this important democratic process. Together, let us forge ahead towards a brighter future for our beloved state.”