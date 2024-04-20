Ondo APC guber primary: Ododo, Omo-Agege arrives Akure, as party leaders await voting materials

By Jacob Akintunde

The seven-man committee, led by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi state, to oversee the electoral process of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Ondo State has arrived in Akure, the state capital.

Meanwhile, party leaders of the ruling APC in the state are already waiting for the distribution of the voting materials.

BusinessDay reports that a total of 171,922 accredited members would vote today, scheduled to be held in 203 wards in 18 local government areas, with 16 aspirants, including the governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, contesting.

Other aspirants in no particular order include; former Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa; Olusola Oke, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin; Senator Jimoh Ibrahim; former National Vice Chairman (South-West), Isaac Kekemeke and former Commissioner who represented the state on the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Gbenga Edema.

Others are Olamide Ohunyeye, a current member of the House of Representatives, Jimi Odimayo; Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo; Morayo Lebi; Diran Iyantan; Francis Faduyile and Ifeoluwa Oyedele, while the two female aspirants among them are Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo and Funke Omogoroye.

Ovie Omo-Agege, the Secretary of the seven-man committee, who spoke on Friday evening after a meeting with stakeholders and aspirants in Akure said that none of the aspirants had, before the exercise, withdrawn or stepped down for another candidate.

According to him, the committee was ready to conduct the primary using the direct mode in all 203 wards across the state.

Omo-Agege, however, appealed to the aspirants to caution their supporters to allow the peaceful conduct of the primary for the progress of the party.

He assured of the committee’s resolve to strictly follow the guidelines and constitution of the party and conduct a transparent, fair, and credible election.

The secretary also said that the committee would collaborate with the security agencies in the state to forestall breakdowns of law and order before, during, and after the primary.