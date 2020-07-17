Ondo APC primaries: We are against indirect primary election, aspirants react

Recall that Chairman of the Election Committee for Ondo State and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, had on Friday in Abuja disclosed that the Monday (July 20, 2020) All Progressives Congress Ondo governorship primary will be conducted through indirect mode.

But, one of the governorship aspirants, Olusola Oke, while reacting to the adoption of the indirect primary in Akure, said he may likely challenge the out come of the indirect primary.

Oke and other aspirants that frowned at the visit of the party’s reconciliation committee and the adoption of indirect mode, described Governor Bello’s led committee visit as a wasted efforts because there was nothing new in the meeting.

The APC chieftain however, said, “I won’t boycott the election on Monday so that I can have locus to challenge it. I don’t boycott any election. It is not in my character and is not advisable.”

Oke, who later resurfaced after the meeting have ended, said, “under the electoral law if you boycott or you don’t participate, you cannot challenge.”

Those who attended are; Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Sola Iji, Ife Oyedele, Bukola Adetula and Jimi Odimayo.

BusinessDay learnt that some aspirants are busy engaging the delegates, while some are gradually soft pedal for the reelection bid of the incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.