Ondo 2024: Group demands probe of all aspirants

A political group – Emerging Political Platform (EPP) has called for an investigation of aspirants across major political parties in the Ondo State governorship election slated for Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The call comes ahead of the April 25, 2024, All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in the state. Biyi Poroye, chairman of the group, made the call on Monday at a press conference in Akure, the state capital.

He said: “How can aspirants who cannot tell how they became millionaires overnight want to become the governor of Ondo State; those who have handled the resources of the state with questionable issues.”

According to him, the people of Ondo State need to ask questions and carry out thorough investigations on those contesting in the governorship race to know the best person among them.

Poroye, who also doubles as chairman, Ondo Liberation Initiatives (OLI) and co-convener, Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS), said all the aspirants within the APC were qualified. “But we are lucky to have Lucky Aiyedatiwa as .governor, who is so much loved by the people. We should encourage him to complete the good legacy of the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.”

He said further; “We, the political stakeholders in Ondo State, want to appeal to members of our great party, the APC, to consider the need for us to put forward a tested and trusted hand in the person of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa. The governor has only spent 73 days in office, not yet 100 days, and he has exceeded the masses’ expectations.

“Yes, power has shifted to the Southern senatorial district through common understanding. However, we should also come to terms with the fact that the Ilaje part of that district, from where the governor hails, had until now been unable to produce a governor for Ondo State,” he noted.