Ondo 2020: We will conduct credible primaries, PDP assures aspirants

As the governorship election in Ondo State approaches, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has assured all the aspirants in Ondo state of its commitment to the conduct of credible primaries election on July 20.

The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus gave this assurance through his Deputy (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, when the leading governorship aspirant for the party in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, visited the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja to obtain his Expression of Interest form.

Secondus said, “Our party (PDP) is known for conducting free, fair and credible primary elections and that of Ondo state will also be credible because we have the history of doing it right.

“Our own assignment is very simple and is to conduct primary as approved by the National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Council (NEC), Board of Trustee (BoT) and Governors Forum of our party.

“We are here to create a level-playing ground to all the aspirants; no more, no less. We know you all and what you have done before and we are assuring that every process will be transparent.”

The National Chairman also disclosed that the party would not adopt any zoning arrangement for the July 20 primary election of the party.

He maintained that the assignment of the party is to conduct an integrity based primaries saying “It is not our responsibility here to talk about zoning.

“Although our observation is that since Ondo people have been coming here for the form, they are all young men. So, it shows that the era of old school is gradually fading away.”

In his response, Jegede said all the aspirants are working to ensure the PDP emerged victorious in the forthcoming governorship poll.

Jegede noted that the opposition party is ready to wrestle power from the incumbent All Progressives Congress-led government in Ondo state.

“The forthcoming governorship election is the project of all the residents of the state, not an individual’s project”, he said.