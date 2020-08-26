Olubadan personifies greatness, honour, says Governor Makinde

Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, described the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, (Aje Ogungunniso I), as a foremost monarch that “personifies greatness and honour.”

While felicitating him as he clocks 92 on earth, Makinde said the tenure of the monarch, who he described as a royal pillar and custodian of Ibadan’s great values, rich history, and tradition, has witnessed huge successes, unprecedented growth, and development in his domain.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying: “On behalf of the government of Oyo State, the sons and daughters of Ibadanland and the good people of Oyo State, I celebrate our revered father and monarch, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, on his 92nd birthday.

“Kabiyesi has been our royal pillar and custodian of the great values, rich history, and tradition of our people.

“His tenure has coincided with huge successes, unprecedented growth, and development of his domain.

“Oba Adetunji has continued to personify greatness, honor, and candour and he has continued to be an exemplar as a royal father and elder.

“Kabiyesi, as you add another year, may the Almighty God uphold you and imbue you with good health and agility to continue to lead your people.”

Also, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, who represents Oluyole Federal constituency extolled the royal father for serving as a pillar to many within and outside Ibadanland

Akande-Sadipe while felicitating with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji (Aje Ogungunniso 1), wishing him continued good health and Almighty’s blessings as he clocks 92 today.

In a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Olamilekan Olusada thanked God for giving Kabiyesi longevity of life.

“I join well-meaning Nigerians, Oyo State Government, the people of Oluyole Federal Constituency and Ibadan indigenes home and abroad to salute our royal father.

Akande-Sadipe who is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, prayed saying, “Kabiyesi, as you begin the journey into another year, I wish you long life in sound health and the strength to lead”.