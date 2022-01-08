Obaseki to upgrade healthcare facilities

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki says his administration will sustain investment in the healthcare system by upgrading existing facilities and ensuring the delivery of affordable and efficient services to the people.

The governor, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, noted that his government has built a more resilient system involving all relevant stakeholders in the health sector and empowering them to respond to challenges faced with the outbreak of the COVID-19 crises.

Obaseki reassured that ongoing reforms in the health sector will ensure the attainment of Universal Health Coverage for all residents, pledging to sustain investment in the sector.

He said the state government will continue with the upgrade of more primary healthcare facilities in the state and build a network of specialist hospitals in the three senatorial districts.

According to him, “The persisting COVID pandemic is a clarion call for us to pay more attention to our environment and also strengthen our healthcare system. Consequently, the reform of our healthcare system is now a very high priority in our ongoing transformation of the entire governance structure of Edo State.

“Confident that Edo citizens will continue to subscribe to the Edo Health Insurance Scheme which will provide the long-term funds to sustain our new healthcare system, we are now revamping 100 additional primary healthcare facilities while building our network of specialist hospitals in the three senatorial districts.

Our healthcare reform in Edo will also include encouragement of the private sector to invest in providing quality healthcare.”