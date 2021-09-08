Obasanjo hosts kinsmen at Presidential Library Abeokuta

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has played host to his Owu kinsmen, Olumide Aderinokun and his nephew, Kayode Aderinokun, the Lukotun Aje of Owu Kingdom.

It was another occasion for banter and camaraderie. The former president, fondly called Ebora Owu, welcomed the Aderinokuns to his palatial penthouse located inside the expansive Obasanjo Presidential Library Complex in Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State.

The former president used the occasion to urge Nigerians to keep faith alive and to rest assured that the challenges bedeviling the country would be a thing of the past.

For Olumide Aderinokun, it’s a story of “if a child washes his hands he could eat with kings” – the younger Aderinokun is a fine example of this African proverb.

Famous for his charitable giant strides, Olumide mingles in high-profile circles and his bright and humble personality has endeared him to the affluent and top decision-makers in Nigeria. It’s really no shock that the highly respected former president Olusegun Obasanjo has formed a special bond with his younger Owu kinsman who is steadily on the road to greatness.

Unknown to many, the Obasanjo-Aderinokun friendship is a rare one – call it a friendship made in heaven and you won’t be wrong. The bond between Obasanjo and Olumide can be likened to a father and son kind of bond; it’s so strong and goes beyond the realm of politics. And of course, Olumide Aderinokun who has been in the spotlight for his philanthropic activities is amazed by the love and respect extended to him by the former president who is fond of his company.

Expectedly, the visit was another moment of brotherhood and togetherness in pursuits of greatness.

Known for his love for Nigeria and patriotism, the former president expressed optimism that there is light at the end of the tunnel for Nigeria.

He equally shared his thoughts on some local, national and international subjects including politics. Obasanjo also told the Aderinokuns that he and some other Nigerian leaders were working tirelessly towards fixing Nigeria.

Impressed by the former president’s hospitality, Kayode Aderinokun jokingly conferred a new title of “The Balogun of the World” on Obasanjo in recognition of his global influence.

The ‘conferment’ of the new title was the icing on the cake of the memorable visit which ended in joy and laughter.

Olumide’s political profile has been on a steady rise lately and his close relationship with the former president is just a confirmation of his growing influence in Nigeria’s high society and political landscape.