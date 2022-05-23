Nwankpa joins 2023 Abia guber election race

Emeka Nwanpka, another clergyman, has joined the array of governorship aspirants in Abia State come 2023. The clergy is entering the race under the platform of Accord Party, while claiming that his ambition is ordained by God to rescue Abia from the clutches of misrule and god-fatherism.

Nwankpa, who is the Bishop of Chapel of Faith Bible Ministry, Onitsha, Anambra State, said his mission and focus if elected governor of Abia State, would be to change the state in four years, adding that his imprint and developmental strides would be felt in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

“The Abia of our dream is very possible because it will be actualized using simple methods as easy as ABCD. I have the drive, intellectual capacity, the knowledge and wisdom to pursue the dream of a new Abia where accountability will be my watchword, above all considerations.

“Given my background, I will never adopt the style of ruler-ship but will warmly embrace that of servant-leader to the people. The Abia project is not going to be a lone race, it will attract diverse opinions, aimed at changing our sorry narrative, and therefore all hands must be on deck”, he said.

He frowned at the situation that after 30 years of the creation of the state, it has remained grossly underdeveloped, noting that it is a senselessly case of one step forward and two steps backwards.

He stated that Abia lacks all the basic necessities that qualify an entity as state, adding that potable water is lacking and workers are owed several months of salary arrears.

“Despite being enlisted as one of the oil producing states, our state has the worst road network in Nigeria, just as our commercial nerve centre, Aba, which is regarded as the economic hub of the South-East, is like a slum, while our acclaimed markets like Ariaria, Ahia Ohuru, and Timber Market, Umuahia, Cemetery Road Market, Ubani Ibeku Market, Aba shopping mall, Ngwa Road Market are all in sorry and terrible situations.

“Our dear state is in dire need of the change they can trust and believe in. They are tired of recycled old and corrupt politicians and we need to change the entire template of governance that has bedeviled Abia,” he fumed.

The clergyman disclosed further that his policy thrust if elected governor would focus on: power, water supply, roads, environment, capital city erosion control, waste disposal/management, Biomas energy plant, education, healthcare and security, agriculture among other areas.

It will be recalled that Nwankpa is the second bishop to join the race to Abia Government House come 2023 after Bishop Sunday Onuoha of Methodist Church of Nigeria had declared similar intention barely two weeks ago under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).