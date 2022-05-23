Onuigbo expresses intention to run for Abia Central Senatorial seat

Sam Ifeanyichukwu Onuigbo, member, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia South/Umuahia North Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, has presented himself to stakeholders of Abia Central Senatorial Zone, expressing his intention to run for the senatorial seat of Abia Central District under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The Abia Central Senatorial Zone is currently occupied by T.A Orji, former governor of Abia State.

While addressing stakeholders in Umuahia, Onuigbo said when he started his political journey, his innate love for service framed by the principles of effectiveness, accessibility and responsibility became his watchword.

He noted at the core of this is the simple belief that leadership that endures is anchored on a genuine desire to impactfully serve the people, further underscored by ensuring that such services are tailored according to the legitimate needs and yearnings of the people.

“This was why in my service to the good people of great Ikwuano/Umuahia South/ Umuahia North Federal Constituency, every action we took was tailored to address a specific need. When I was sworn-in June 2015, and we had to immediately begin the process of finding a temporary solution to the totally dilapidated and failed sections of Umuahia/Ikwuano/Ikot-Ekpene Federal Road.

“At that time, the road was totally impassable and there was urgent need to provide temporary reprieve for the people before finding a sustainable solution.

“So this legitimate yearning of my people became a huge burden on me, and I did not sleep until palliative works on the road were completed in early 2017. We followed up by calling for a total reconstruction, which is on-going,” Onuigbo said.

The Abia federal legislator disclosed that his philosophy of service centred around being effectively responsive to the core needs of the people, gathered by being accessible to them also led to the construction of many classroom blocks, educational support in three local government areas to address educational needs, electricity projects to address energy issues, among many projects he provided for his constituents.

“Having set a standard and positioned Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency on the path of legislative excellence, my yearning to ensure that purposeful, visionary and people-oriented leadership is firmly enthroned in our country, one corner at a time, compels me to answer a higher call and take this gospel of effective, accessible and responsive representation to a larger sphere.

“It is in view of this that I make myself available to serve as the senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the Senate of Nigeria. My motivation is simple. It is time to redefine representation in Abia Central and make it more people-centred. In doing so, we will replicate the principle of EAR,” the lawmaker said.