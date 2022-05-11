Crime: Abia shuts 31 scraps markets in Aba

Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia has directed the immediate closure of 31 scraps and disused materials markets in Aba.

The closure was announced on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Okiyi Kalu.

Kalu stated that the closure of the markets would remain in force until government could identify persons involved in the collection and sale of scraps in the state.

He added that government needed to streamline the business so as to remove those using its cover to engage in crime.

He enjoined relevant market executives and security agents to ensure compliance with the directive.

He stated also that the ministry would meet with leaders of the various scraps and disused materials markets on May 17 to sanitise their operations.

Government also invited the management of Inner Galaxy Steel Company Ltd. in Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state to attend the meeting.

There scraps and disused materials markets are scattered around Aba and its arterial roads.