Numbers that show how Nigeria, Niger are interconnected

In the expansive landscape of Western Africa lies the nation of Niger, a landlocked country where the sprawling Sahara Desert blankets over 80 percent of its terrain. Named after the mighty Niger River that flows through its capital, Niamey, this country shares a border with Nigeria, its close neighbor, and counterpart.

Amid their geographical proximity, both nations boast a complex web of connections, histories, and shared ethnic groups that highlight their intertwined destinies.

102.9 percent ethnic bonds

The ethnic landscape of Niger showcases significant cross-border ethnic groups shared with Nigeria:

Hausa: The largest ethnic group in Niger, constituting 54.1 percent of the population, the Hausa people are dispersed across West Africa, with substantial populations (25 percent) in Nigeria as well.

They speak Hausa as part of the Afro-Asiatic language family, while also conversing in languages like French, English, and Arabic. Known for their agrarian and trading practices, the Hausa culture is deeply intertwined with their equestrian heritage.

Fulani, and Kanuri: These ethnic groups also span both Niger (9.2 percent, 4.6 percent) and Nigeria (6 percent and 4 percent), with distinct languages, cultures, and histories that bridge the two nations.

1,500-kilometer border stretch

The 1,500-kilometer border separating Niger to the north and Nigeria to the south slices through densely populated regions in both countries. Geographically, this division intersects the northern belt of Hausaland, a region that serves as the ancestral homeland of the Hausa people.

While there was no formal border in this region prior to the 20th century, the present demarcation roughly aligns with the northern reaches of the Sokoto Caliphate, a powerful entity during the 19th century.

Read also: ECOWAS meeting: Tinubu calls for diplomacy, dialogue in resolving Niger crisis

The cultural tapestry south of this line encompassed city-states like Katsina, Kano, and Sokoto, united under a system of Islamic Fulani jihad states. On the opposite side, areas such as Maradi, the Gobir refugee state, and the Sultanate of Damagaram resisted the influence of the Sokoto caliphate.

These regions shared common cultural threads, with Hausa in the center and west, and Kanuri in the east. Historically, both sides of the border were once part of the Bornu Empire.

1960’s Republic

In the 1960s, both Niger and Nigeria became republics, which was a very important time for them. They both wanted to govern themselves and not be controlled by other countries anymore. Niger became the Republic of Niger after being under French control, and Nigeria became the Federal Republic of Nigeria after being ruled by the British.