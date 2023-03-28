No House of Assembly petition yet in Ondo — Tribunal

The Election Petition Tribunal in Ondo, has disclosed that is yet to receive any petition on the outcome of the House of Assembly election held on March 18, 2023.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Musa Adam, who disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking with BusinessDay in Akure, however, said the doors of the tribunal are open to receive petitions on the outcome of the House of Assembly election in the state.

According to him, the aggrieved candidates have 21 days from the announcement of election results to file a petition before the tribunal.

While Adam also said the tribunal had received nine petitions on the February 25 National Assembly elections in the state.

Read also: Falana support calls for presidential election tribunal proceedings to be televised

He said seven of the petitions were on the House of Representatives election and two on the senate.

Adam posited that Olusegun Phillips-Alonge, the candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ondo North Senatorial District, has filed a petition challenging the election of Olajide Ipinsigba of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added that the Labour Party candidate for Ondo Central, Morounfoluwa Bademosi, has also filed a petition on the election of Adeniyi Adegbonmire of the APC.

The secretary said that petitions were also filed challenging the elections in Akoko South east/Akoko South west, Ese Odo/Ilaje, Okitipupa/Irele and Ondo East/Ondo West federal constituencies.

He said other federal constituencies include Akure South/Akure North, Akoko South east/Akoko South west and Akoko North east/Akoko North west.