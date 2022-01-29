Nigeria’s School of Politics hold convocation for pioneer students

In a move to solve Nigeria’s leadership crisis and inculcate new orientation among young aspiring leaders, the School of Politics, Policy and Governance will hold a convocation for its pioneer students, Class of 2021, on Saturday, January 29, 2022 by 10am.

Founded in 2021, the unconventional school is on a mission to transform politics in Africa.

In a statement by the Media Director of SPPG, Ozioma Ubabukoh, over the weekend, Ubabukoh stated that the maiden convocation will be held virtually and physically at the Executive Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

“The SPPG is traveling that abandoned road to build a new set of patriots for political leadership,” he stated.

The school has inculcated in the graduands the ideological mindset to become leaders and disruptive thinkers, the statement noted.

“Having sat under the tutelage of our enriched faculty of over 100 local and international scholars, the graduands have learned that selfless service is required for nation-building. This has been lacking in Nigeria’s politics,” Ozioma said.

He added that the graduands are potentially ready to launch their positive disruptive power to run for political offices, starting from Nigeria’s next general elections in 2023, and with a mindset to utilize public resources for the common good.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of SPPG, Alero Ayida-Otobo, noted that the institution set a goal of raising 10,000 disruptive thinking, values-based political leaders over the next 10 years.

The Pioneer Dean of SPPG, Amina Salihu, noted that the character of SPPG, as an unconventional school, lies in its multi-disciplinary curriculum designed to equip its graduates with strong analytical and evidence-based, practical public problem-solving skills.

“The school also teaches character, competence, capacity and what inclusive government should look like,” she added.