The Nigerian Senate has denied that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension was related to sexual harassment allegations, stating it was instead due to “gross misconduct” and violations of parliamentary rules.

Senate Leader Bamidele Opeyemi issued a statement refuting what he called “deliberate misinformation and false narratives” in media reports.

“Senator Uduaghan was suspended solely for her persistent acts of misconduct, blatant disregard for the Senate Standing Orders 2023, and gross indiscipline,” Opeyemi stated.

According to the Ethics and Privileges Committee findings, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s violations included refusing to sit in her assigned seat, speaking without recognition, disruptive behaviour, making abusive remarks against Senate leadership, and ignoring committee summons.

The statement specifically addressed speculation about a petition, saying it was “rightfully discountenanced” for procedural failures. “Senator Uduaghan was NOT suspended for making any sexual harassment [claim] or for submitting a petition,” Opeyemi emphasized.

The Senate criticized media outlets for what it described as “irresponsible and unethical reporting” and a “coordinated misinformation campaign” that politicized a disciplinary matter.

Opeyemi called on foreign correspondents and media houses to correct these alleged misrepresentations, concluding that “no senator—regardless of status, gender, or political affiliation—is above the rules of the Senate.”

