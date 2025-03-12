Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Nigerian American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) has issued strong demands for the immediate reinstatement of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who the Nigerian Senate suspended after raising sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The organization condemned the suspension as “an outrageous assault on justice, democracy, and the rule of law,” noting that it occurred on International Women’s Day and allegedly in defiance of a court order.

According to the NACJD, the suspension represents a failure of due process, as Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was not given a fair hearing regarding her allegations against Akpabio, who recused himself from the matter.

“This reckless abuse of power cannot and will not go unchallenged,” said a spokesperson for the organization. “It signals to the world that Nigeria’s Senate prioritises shielding powerful men over upholding the principles of fairness and justice.”

The coalition has issued an ultimatum, demanding not only the senator’s reinstatement but also the initiation of “a fair, independent, and transparent hearing” into the allegations within seven days.

If these demands are not met, the NACJD has threatened to pursue international action, including seeking targeted sanctions against Senator Akpabio and other members of the Nigerian Senate. The proposed sanctions could include visa bans, asset freezes, and restrictions on international engagements.

The organisation plans to escalate the matter to the United States Congress, the United Nations, and other international bodies if their demands remain unaddressed.

“This is not just about one senator—it is about defending democracy, protecting women’s voices, and ensuring that no one is above the law,” the statement concluded.

