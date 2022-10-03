Nigeria on course to greatness, says Kwankwaso

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is convinced that Nigeria has not reached where it should be among the nations but, it is on course to achieve greatness with the abundance of potentials in the country.

The NNPP flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election expressed his optimism about the country’s accession to greatness in Jos during an interactive session with newsmen after his meeting party stakeholders in preparations for the forthcoming elections.

“I believe that we have seen the least that we are expecting. But on the other hand, I am happy to say that a lot has been achieved because 62 years ago, Nigeria was not like what it is in terms of anything we can think of. Ofcourse, there are areas that you all know that Nigeria could have done better and we can still do better,” he said.

The former Governor of Kano State and former senator representing Kano Central offered reasons for his forays into politics with the aim of contributing to the greatness of the nation and building on the foundation laid by the founding fathers.

“And I think that’s why we’re in politics to have an opportunity to improve the situation of the country; we are in politics to better the lots of these young men and women who wandered the streets and those jobless today should get jobs,” he said.

The presidential candidate urged leaders and politicians to continue with their utmost best in turning around the country’s fortune by ensuring that every child has the opportunity to access education to fulfill his or her potential.

Reflecting on his tenure as Kano State governor, he stated that hundreds of primary and secondary schools were built and equipped with adequate teachers employed while the old ones were trained and retrained for maximum efficiency and capacity building.

“During our eight years in governance of Kano, 26 institutions were built as well as two universities (University of Technology and North West University) were established. Some of you didn’t know that we sponsored over 3000 young men and women to study abroad, scattered across 14 countries, including very expensive courses like pilot to study. We sponsored 100 pilots and we spent not less than N11 million on each one of them,” he added.

With the commencement of campaigns towards the general elections, the presidential candidate urged his supporters to be peaceful and conduct themselves in an orderly manner during the campaigns.