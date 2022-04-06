News that I declared for Kebbi governorship fake – Malami

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has denied the report that he has declared interest to contest for the governorship of Kebbi State.

There has been speculations that Malami is interested in succeeding Atiku Bagudu as governor, but on Tuesday morning, some platforms reported that the minister had thrown his hat into the ring.

According to DailyTrust, in a statement, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, issued on his behalf, Malami dismissed the reports.

“The clarification became necessary in view of a false and fabricated publication in some section of the media.

Gwandu said the declaration to contest for a political position was never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media. He said the report was triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.

“A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the malinformation circulated,” Gwandu write in the statement.

He, however, thanked the teaming supporters of the Minister and the general public for expressing their interest.

Gwandu said at the appropriate time they will hear from the horses mouth in full glare of the media.