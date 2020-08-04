‘NCFront is shadow government of Nigeria, not a protest group’

The leadership of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) has reaffirmed that the group is a shadow government and not a protest group, saying its resolve is to rescue Nigeria from the stranglehold of official corruption and high level insecurity, and restoring hope to all Nigerians.

The NCFront, in a statement issued on Tuesday by Tanko Yunusa, head, Public Affairs Bureau, said the group will unveil a Programme of Action that will restore hope to the hapless citizens who on daily basis witness worrisome loss of loved ones and valuable lives owing to state collapse under the present ruling class of the country.

The group announced that a major stakeholders parley of the General Assembly of the NCFront has been scheduled to hold on Thursday, on “Agenda to Save Nigeria”, where NCFront Programme of Action is expected to be adopted, after which a world press conference to be jointly addressed by NCFront Joint Chairpersons, Ghali Umar Naaba and Pat Utomi shall hold to bring the country up to date on the NCFront agenda.

The statement read in part: “These clarifications become imperative in shedding light to the numerous inquiries from well meaning Nigerians, concerning the nature and mission of our ongoing initiative. Therefore, for the avoidance of doubt, the historical agenda and consensus of the Conveners and Promoters of the NCFront is to facilitate and present an alternative credible Political Leadership for Electoral ‘Ballot Revolution’ that can replace the present ruling elites, who have already failed the country.

“Consequently, the ongoing nationwide mobilisation of credible New Breed Leaders and People of Conscience by the NCFront is consciously guided to serve a historical Popular Action of creating a new pan Nigerian mega movement formidable enough to rescue the Nigerians, especially the vulnerable and the poor, from the rampaging Political cartel running the country.

“This popular mass movement is however expected to launch a credible ideological mega power platform by June 2021; after all electoral Structures of the emerging movement must have been fully inaugurated and operational to serve the alignment and alliance of credible like -minded Stakeholders and parties in the country.”

The NCFront added that it is a group of patriotic Nigerians with a pan Nigerian initiative mobilising towards the attainment of popular power by leaders and people of Conscience, who subscribe to the agenda of emerging new breed Political movement to change the present self -serving politics in the country.

“NCFront is therefore not breeding a Protest Platform as being touted in some quarters but facilitating an alternative power Platform of a Shadow Government towards receiving the solidarity and popular Political mandate of Nigerians to form the next government in Nigeria,” the statement said.