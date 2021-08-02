National unity: Ganduje, Fashola, others to speak on Nigeria’s sustainability

In response to the recent agitations for separation by some groups and individuals, some Nigerian leaders will gather in Abuja on Thursday to discuss the sustainability of Nigeria as a united nation.

At a one-day conference, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is billed to give a keynote address which will be discussed by a five-man discussants, including the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, incumbent Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola (SAN), Peter Nwaboshi, Senator from Delta, Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Hajia Ramatu Tijjani -Aliyu and Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator from Ekiti.

The event which is to be held at Ladi Kwali Conference Center, Sheraton Abuja, is a public lecture series aimed at contributing to the intellectual development of the nation’s democracy, organised by journalists covering the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai-Mala Buni will be Chairman of the occasion with the theme: “Sustaining United and Indivisible Nigeria: A myth or Reality.”

Other prominent Nigerians expected to speak at the event include; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Minister Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timiprye Sylva, Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN), Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Faleke, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, among others.

“The public lecture series is aimed at providing workable template options for effective good governance and serve as a medium for the deepening of democratic norms and institutions by engaging key players in politics, public administration, academia and economy. Report and suggestions on the lecture will be made available to the party and interested members of the public.”

“In discussing Nigeria’s diversity, we believe that Governor Ganduje has a lot of experience to share with Nigerians. Being a product of the premier University of Ibadan though born in Kano. It’s also a fact that Governor Ganduje’s daughter married a Yoruba man. In addition, Dr. Ganduje’s networks of close friends and associates are mostly from the South-east and South-south”, the organisers said in a statement.