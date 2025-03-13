…says issue of sexual harassment should be decided by the court

Forty-Eight hours after suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, told the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York that she was suspended for raising issue of sexual harassment against President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate has passed a vote of confidence on Akpabio.

The lawmakers also urged Nigerians not to distract the Assembly with the issue of sexual harassment raised against Akpabio by Akpoti-Uduaghan as the matter is already in the court of law, which prevents the Senate based on order 40 of its standing rules, from dabbling into it.

The vote of confidence on Akpabio by all the Senators in plenary on Thursday, followed motion moved to that effect by Michael Opeyemi Bamidele the senate leader and senator representing Ekiti Central and seconded by Olalere Oyewumi, the senate deputy minority leader and senator representing Osun West.

Bamidele noted that since Akpoti-Uduaghang was inaugurated in August 2023till the date of the seat incident, she had never told any senator about the issue of sexual harassment by the Senate President.

He added that the Senate couldn’t hear her petition b cause the case was already in court.

