The Nigerian Senate has defended its decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to clarify that her suspension was due to misconduct, not allegations of sexual harassment.

Kafilat Ogbara, the chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, made this clarification during a statement at the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

Her remarks came in response to claims made by Akpoti-Uduaghan, who alleged that she was suspended for speaking out against an alleged case of sexual harassment involving Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, at the Tuesday session, had told the United Nations delegation that she was suspended for accusing the Senate President of sexual harassment against her.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s stance on justice and human rights, Ogbara emphasized the country’s commitment to addressing sexual harassment allegations responsibly.

She stated, “Such allegations demand a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation. Simultaneously, we must ensure that fairness is upheld for all individuals involved, and that justice is neither predetermined nor one-sided.”

Read also: IPU to invite Akpabio as Natasha Akpoti takes case to UN

Ogbara also highlighted Nigeria’s ongoing legislative efforts to protect women’s rights and promote gender equality, adding, “Nigeria remains firmly committed to upholding women’s rights and combating gender-based violence through strong legal frameworks and institutions.

“Our Parliament and Judiciary continue to undergo reforms to strengthen these efforts.”

Addressing the controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, Ogbara noted that while the allegations against the Senate President had gained widespread attention, Akpabio had firmly denied them.

She stressed the need for an unbiased review of the situation, stating, “It is important to recognise that both the allegations made and the responses provided are serious matters that require careful and unbiased scrutiny.”

Reading from a statement signed by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, Ogbara reiterated that the suspension was unrelated to the sexual harassment claims.

“The authority of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria firmly refutes the deliberate misinformation and false narratives being circulated by certain media organisations regarding the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,” she said.

The Senate justified its decision by citing violations of legislative rules and decorum.

According to the statement, Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for repeatedly disregarding Senate regulations, including refusing to sit in her assigned seat, speaking without recognition from the presiding officer, and engaging in disruptive behavior.

Referring to the findings of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, the statement further explained that “Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was a decision of the Committee of the Whole Senate, following the submission of a report by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

The report found her guilty of violating Sections 6.1 and 6.2 of the Senate Rules and recommended her immediate suspension.”

Additionally, she was accused of defying summonses from the committee investigating misconduct cases.

The Senate maintained that such actions directly challenged its authority and warranted disciplinary measures.

Emphasizing that the suspension was a matter of maintaining order in the Senate, Ogbara urged media organizations to ensure accurate reporting, cautioning against narratives that could misrepresent the legislative process.

“No senator, regardless of status, gender, or political affiliation, is above the rules of the Senate,” she stated, calling on the public and the press to seek factual information before disseminating politically charged claims.

