NASENI signs $21.7m Delta-2 project agreement implementation with 11 firms

The National Agency For Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has signed an agreement for the implementation of Delta-2 Project worth of $21.7 million with 11 companies under the Nigerian -Czech bilateral cooperation.

Khalil Suleiman Halilu, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, who states this on Monday in Abuja, noted that the Delta-2 Project is a very important project because the first letter he got from President Bola Tinubu is to give an update and a way forward on the programme.

Delta 2 Project, a technology transfer programme between Nigeria and the Czech Republic, was started in 2020.

The Delta-2 project is a $21.7 billion bilateral collaboration between the Federal Republic of Nigeria, represented by NASENI and Czech Republic, represented by Technology Agency of Czech Republic.

The Delta-2 programme launched in 2001, has been designed with the aim of funding and enabling research development and innovation in three focus areas. The areas are Agriculture, Mining and General Manufacturing for Small and Medium-Medium-scale Enterprises.

Halilu said, “Of the 21.7 million dollars set aside to finance the selected projects, TACR is contributing 11.7 million dollars while NASENI is contributing 10 million dollars.”

He noted that the calls for submission of applications went out and a very robust screening process took place between 2002 and 2003, with the emergency of Eleven projects that will be funded in the first face of the programme, full details of beneficiaries of the projects and funding arrangements will come from the Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC), on the technology transfer, Mohammed Dahiru.

Earlier, Dahiru Muhammed, Chairman, Presidential Implemention Committee, said the distribution of the beneficiaries of the awards spans across the country, having all zones represented.

“The funds are ready and we eagerly look forward to starting implementation in January 2024.The funding of the projects is scheduled to last between 12 to 36 months.

“The outputs of the projects are expected to yield patents, pilot plants, proven technologies, software, certified methodologies, processes and specialized maps, and databases, among others

“It is expected that the outcomes of the various projects will have a direct and immediate positive impact on the average Nigerian farmers, miners and MSME operators.

“The resulting technologies from these collaborations will be transferred and domesticated in Nigeria through NASENI and other research institutions and private companies as planned.

“Today is the award ceremony and the signing of the agreement for the implementation of the eleven (11) Delta 2 projects that have excelled after the rigorous evaluation process”, he said.