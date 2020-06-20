My new ideology in PDP is practical development, not sharing money -Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki revealed on Saturday that his new ideology as he joins the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to foster practical development and provide the basic amenities for the people, and not to share money as he was compelled while in All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is just as Obaseki was screened by the party’s screening committee to contest the Edo governorship election primary, after he was granted a waiver, on Friday.

Also, Obaseki disclosed that he submitted to the PDP screening committee all his educational credentials including secondary school, higher school, university and the National Youth Service Certificates, to end APC’s allegations of inconsistencies.

Obaseki, who arrived at the popular Wadata Plaza in Abuja, at about 2.40pm, was accompanied by his aides, and some members of his party from Edo state.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after he appeared for the PDP screening, Obaseki alleged that while in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he was only being compelled to share money to political bigwigs, instead of enhancing proper leadership.

According to Obaseki, the ugly situation made him almost confused and prevented him from adequately attending to the yearnings of the people.

“My experience is that having served four years as a governor, I don’t see that ideological divide, it doesn’t exist. I think the focus for me is development.

“Whether you are conservative or progressive, it is expected that the outcome should be development. And unfortunately, I get a beat confused in the APC that at some point, I was being accused of not sharing the money.

“When we were campaigning against PDP, we said that the problem there was that they were sharing the money. So for me, it cannot be about ideology.

“At this point in time, it is important that I will provide string and correct leadership, provide a direction for the country and about our people, provide the basic amenities that they need, education, health care, good infrastructure, these are the things that our people are yearning for.

“These are the things that we are doing in Edo state today.So as a progressive or as a conservative, my ideology is about the people, getting the people to enjoy the benefits of democracy,” Obaseki stated.

Speaking on the outcome of the screening, Obaseki described the exercise as very professional and also said it was objective.

He said: “The screening was fair, it was very professionally done. You could see objectivity and I presented all my certificates, my secondary school, higher school, university, and my National Youth service certificate, so that they can look at it and see if there are inconsistencies in them and you can ask the screening committee if there are any inconsistencies in any of them.”