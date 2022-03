My focus is on building strong financial system, not 2023 election, says Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has reacted to rumours of his purported presidential bid in 2023, stating that he is focused on strengthening the country’s economy.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle @GodwinIEmefiele on Monday, the CBN Governor said his commitment at this time is to give all support to ensure that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari finishes strong.

Several interest groups and individuals had been pushing for the CBN boss to contest for the 2023 election.

The peak of the demand was at the Eagles Square Convention ground of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja last Saturday when various groups of youths across the country, in their hundreds, stormed the group in Emefiele’s branded apparels.

However, the CBN governor tweeted, “My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy; Development finance and supporting farmers & manufacturers in our self-sufficiency and import substitution drive; raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing;

“Building a world class International Financial Center in Lagos; as we support the @MBuhari Administration to finish strong.”

Although Emefiele did not specifically mention the presidential campaign in the statement he posted to his personal Twitter handle, he, however, ended the statement with #NoDistractionsPlease.

Emefiele has been governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria since 2014.